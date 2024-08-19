Southwind Horticulture Judging Team advances

The Southwind Extension District 4-H Horticulture Senior Judging Team #1 claimed first place in the highly competitive state contest at K-State on Aug. 10 and 11.

The achievement paves the way for the team to compete on the national stage, where they will represent Southwind District, Kansas State University and the state of Kansas.

The youth who have spent many hours studying plant identification, pest management, judging plant quality and more, showcased their knowledge and skills during the contest. Their comprehensive understanding of horticulture was evident as they outperformed numerous other teams, demonstrating their expertise in both the practical and theoretical aspects of the discipline.

“We’re incredibly proud of the team members,” said team coach Casey Diver. “Their hard work, dedication, and passion for horticulture has truly paid off. This is a well-deserved achievement, and we are excited to see what they will accomplish at the national level.”

In addition to Team #1’s triumph, Southwind’s Senior Team #2 and the Intermediate team also made a strong showing, earning impressive placements in their divisions. While they did not advance to the national contest, their performance bodes well for the future of the program.

The national contest, which takes place in October in Lincoln, Nebraska, will bring together the best 4-H horticulture judging teams from across the country.

The Southwind victory at the state level has sparked excitement and anticipation within the community as they prepare to take on this new challenge.

As they gear up for the national contest, the team is focused on honing their skills.

District 4-H Agent Jennifer Terrell and Coach Diver hope that these contests will inspire younger 4-H youth to get involved in the horticulture program and aim for similar achievements in the future.

Team members include Kason Botts, Jack Endicott, Jewel Endicott, Macie Hueston, Will Maycomber, Abigail Meiwes, Lilyan Robinson, Renee Robinson, Hayley Shadden, Seth Shadden, Jubal Stockebrand, Matthew Stockebrand, and Camryn Wille.