A quick walk around Iola’s square found Chiefs fans in almost every business, making for a ruby Red Friday before Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Allie George, son Holden, and Katie Sherman pose while at work at American Family Insurance.

Toni Manbeck, left, and Janelle Page, share a moment for a photo Friday afternoon.

Paul Douglas, left, and Kathy Green were the biggest Chiefs fans at City Hall.

Pretty much the whole crew at Iola’s Community National Bank and Trust branch was wearing red. Free for a quick photo are, from left, Connie Rutledge, Terri Matney, Sandy Hale, Bailey Goodman and Kelsey Jewell.

From left, Sydney Barker, Crystal Taylor, Carol Olson and Natalie Klubek at Emprise Bank were upbeat ahead of Sunday’s game.

Gregg Hutton sports his Derrick Thomas jersey while at work Friday afternoon.

Debbie Hegwald, Gracelyn Schemper, Jordan Spears, Laura Newkirk, Drew Spencer and Bill Walden were the biggest Chiefs fans at Iola Pharmacy’s downtown location.

Uanna Stotler was at The Market Place with a hat she made just for the Super Bowl.

Nicole Almond takes a break from her hair appointment to show off her Chief’s gear.

Shanna Walker, left, and Kendra England take a quick break from work at Sharky’s Pub and Grub for a photo.

Doug Stewart, left, Kyla Sutterby, and Adam Borth at Terry Sparks State Farm are hoping for another Super Bowl title for the Chiefs.

Thrive’s Marla Wilson greeted visitors with a smile and her Chiefs shirt.

Corrina Simpson, left, and Lori Cooper, paused for a photo during their lunch at Wild Bloom Coffee.