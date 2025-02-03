Teen mental health: How to offer support

The most recent survey of teen mental health by the Centers for Disease Control in 2023 revealed that 20.3% of adolescents in the United States have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. This reflects a 35% increase since 2016. The survey also found that 40% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, 20% seriously considered suicide, and, tragically, 9% attempted suicide.

These statistics should alarm any parent or grandparent of a teenager. As the mother of a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, I often think about my children’s mental health and how to best support them.

They are growing up in a world far different from the one I knew. Today’s teens face the challenges of social media, cyber bullying, academic pressure, and the struggle to fit in with their peers, all while navigating the changes of puberty.

Like every parent, I want my children to be happy, resilient, and safe. The first step is creating a space where they feel safe sharing their thoughts and feelings. Listening to them without immediately jumping in to solve their problems or dismiss their emotions is a crucial skill for parents to practice.

Taking the time to talk and ask open-ended questions about how they feel can make a significant difference.

What might seem minor to an adult with years of experience and perspective can feel overwhelming to a teenager. It is essential for our kids to know we are here to support them, no matter the size of the problem.

Another key parenting strategy is modeling good self-care and emotional regulation. That can mean working on improving our own mental health.

Showing teens how to be kind to themselves and handle life’s setbacks teaches them invaluable lessons.

Mental health is not a one-time fix; it is a lifelong process. Adolescence is the ideal time to equip teens with healthy coping strategies. Teaching them how to handle stress and overcome failures prepares them to become thriving, well-adjusted adults.

Parents should also trust their instincts when something feels off. If your teen shows a sudden drop in grades, stops enjoying activities they once loved, or seems persistently sad or angry, it’s time to seek help.

If teens become more withdrawn or secretive, having a discussion about your concerns is warranted. Resources like pediatricians, school counselors, and therapists can provide support and guidance.

As a mother, I am committed to walking this journey alongside my children, every step of the way. Together, we can navigate the challenges, celebrate the victories, and build the tools they need for a happy, healthy future.

Jill Kruse, D.O. is part of The Prairie Doc® team of physicians and currently practices as a hospitalist in Brookings, South Dakota.