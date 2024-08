Thrive Allen County will continue its series of community conversations Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Gas.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m., at the Gas Community Building, 624 W. Pine St.

Gas residents are encouraged to attend to share ideas, concerns, and their vision for the future of the community.

The conversation will also be available for those who are unable to attend by going on YouTube Live at www.youtube.com/@ThriveAllen/streams.