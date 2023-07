CHANUTE — Ruth Spangler of Moran was recently honored for her longtime service to Tri-Valley Developmental Services as a Friends of Tri-Valley board member.

Spangler represented Allen County on the Foundation board from 1990 to 2023.

Tri-Valley provides housing and services for the intellectually and developmentally disabled across Southeast Kansas, including Allen, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties.