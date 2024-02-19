Turn babysitting into a business

School breaks are the perfect times for pre-teens and teenagers to earn some extra money by getting a job and with schools out for spring break and summer vacation, there will be an influx of parents seeking childcare. These two factors provide youth with a wonderful job opportunity — babysitting.

Youth work experiences provide many benefits. Personal growth that results from early work experiences help youth build their soft skills, which are character traits and interpersonal skills needed for all jobs throughout life. It also helps build their resume and leads to higher-paying future jobs.

Babysitting can be a fun way for young adults to earn money fast. Here are some other benefits: