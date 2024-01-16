 | Tue, Jan 16, 2024
Babysitting class helps meet needs

Southwind Extension District is organizing a series of babysitting classes to teach teenagers how to responsibly watch children. Child care remains a top concern in the area.

While students may be enjoying the two days off from school this week due to the wintry weather, it can pose a significant burden on working parents who lack childcare.

Cassidy Lutz

An upcoming babysitting class is aiming to help address this problem by equipping teenagers with the skills to responsibly watch children.

Southwind Extension Family/Consumer Science Agent Cassidy Lutz is organizing five standalone babysitting classes in collaboration with Southwind Extension, scheduled for March 11-March 15 at locations in Chanute, Humboldt, Iola, Yates Center, and Fort Scott.

