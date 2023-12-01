Upcoming holiday entertainment abounds at Bowlus Fine Arts Center

‘Tis the season for holiday music.

Iola schools and Allen Community College will have concerts almost every evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center during the next couple of weeks.

On Tuesday, Iola Elementary School’s preschoolers will gather for a Christmas concert at 6 p.m. in the main auditorium.

On Wednesday, Iola’s middle and high school choirs will show off their skills at 7 p.m. at the Creitz Recital Hall.

On Thursday, kindergarten and third grade students perform their Christmas program at 6:30.

On Friday, ACC offers its annual Christmas concert at 7.

Next Saturday, Dec. 9, ACC music students showcase their skills at a recital at 7.

On Monday, Dec. 4, Iola’s middle and high school bands take the Bowlus stage at 7.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the middle and high school strings students will present their annual orchestra performance at 7.

There is no charge to attend any of the above concerts.

SCHOOLS aren’t the only ones providing holiday entertainment.

Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy offers its festive Christmas performance featuring “The Nutcracker” at 6:30 tonight (Saturday) at the Bowlus. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door.

On Dec. 16, the Bowlus welcomes rising star Michelle Foster and her six-piece band for “What Christmas Means to Me.” The performance combines Foster’s appreciation for artists such as Carole King, Karen Carpenter and Joni Mitchell with songs of the holidays. The event begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available and range from $14 to $19.