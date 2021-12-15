 | Thu, Dec 16, 2021
He sees you when you’re sleeping

McKinley kindergarten students performed Tuesday. More holiday music concerts are planned this week.

McKinley Elementary School students perform a spirited rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” as part of their recital, “A Kindergarten Christmas” Tuesday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The show included a glow stick show to the sounds of the Trans Siberian Orchestra’s “Carol of the Bells,” under the direction of music instructor Mikaela Crotchett. The Iola High School orchestra concert is at 7 tonight, and the McKinley preschool program is at 6 on Thursday, both at the Bowlus. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

McKinley Elementary School students perform a spirited rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” as part of their recital, “A Kindergarten Christmas” Tuesday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The show included a glow stick show to the sounds of the Trans Siberian Orchestra’s “Carol of the Bells,” under the direction of music instructor Mikaela Crotchett. The Iola High School orchestra concert is at 7 tonight, and the McKinley preschool program is at 6 on Thursday, both at the Bowlus.

