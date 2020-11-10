Menu Search Log in

Veterans dinner canceled

A dinner for area veterans Wednesday has been canceled because City Hall once again is closed to the public.

November 10, 2020 - 9:16 AM

LAHARPE — A dinner for area veterans Wednesday has been canceled because City Hall once again is closed to the public.

City Hall was closed last week after city officials learned a resident inside city hall tested positive a day later for COVID-19.

Elaine Stewart, LaHarpe wellness coordinator, had planned on hosting a dinner, assisted by other volunteers.

