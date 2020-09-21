Menu Search Log in

Wildcat coronation

Marmaton Valley crowns Kaylee Becker as 2020 Fall Homecoming Queen.

By

News

September 21, 2020 - 9:09 AM

Marmaton Valley High School’s Kaylee Becker was crowned 2020 Fall Homecoming Queen prior to Friday’s home football game with Chetopa. Members of the Homecoming Court are, front row from left, crown bearer Aiden Stotler and flower girl Brynleigh Borth; second row, candidates Madi Swink, Becker, Haylee Meiwes and Tea Smith. Photo by COURTESY OF HALIE LUKEN

