Wildcat coronation

Marmaton Valley High School’s Kaylee Becker was crowned 2020 Fall Homecoming Queen prior to Friday’s home football game with Chetopa. Members of the Homecoming Court are, front row from left, crown bearer Aiden Stotler and flower girl Brynleigh Borth; second row, candidates Madi Swink, Becker, Haylee Meiwes and Tea Smith.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives