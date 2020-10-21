Menu Search Log in

Wings of Warriors

Fifteen gift cards were handed out to cancer patients over the past month, with one being a new patient.

Community

October 21, 2020 - 9:39 AM

Carla Capper displays new t-shirts for the nonprofit organization Wings of Warriors. Donations from this year’s “620” event will go to benefit the local cancer foundation. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Wings of Warriors gathered for their October meeting at Sam & Louie’s in Iola, with 10 members attending.

Fifteen gift cards were handed out to cancer patients over the past month, with one being a new patient.

Officers were elected for the upcoming year: President Carla Capper, Vice President Adalina Holloway, Treasurer Karen Culver, Secretary Mary Ann Ritter, Communications Officer Cindy Hollinsworth, and Advisory Committee members Jessica Oswald, Eddie Johnson and Jackie Thompson, with Cindy Hollinsworth as a sub.

Related
August 21, 2020
July 20, 2020
November 15, 2019
April 6, 2018
Trending