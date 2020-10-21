Wings of Warriors gathered for their October meeting at Sam & Louie’s in Iola, with 10 members attending.

Fifteen gift cards were handed out to cancer patients over the past month, with one being a new patient.

Officers were elected for the upcoming year: President Carla Capper, Vice President Adalina Holloway, Treasurer Karen Culver, Secretary Mary Ann Ritter, Communications Officer Cindy Hollinsworth, and Advisory Committee members Jessica Oswald, Eddie Johnson and Jackie Thompson, with Cindy Hollinsworth as a sub.