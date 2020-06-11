Menu Search Log in

1.5 million more laid-off workers file for unemployment

Despite decline in applications since coronavirus peak in mid-March, the pace of layoffs remains historically high.

By

News

June 11, 2020 - 9:37 AM

There's been a crush of people trying to file for unemployment benefits to make ends meet after being furloughed or laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening.

The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 10th straight weekly decline in applications for jobless aid since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit hard. Still, the pace of layoffs remains historically high. 

The total number of people who are receiving unemployment aid fell slightly, a sign that some people who were laid off when restaurants, retail chains and small businesses suddenly shut down have been recalled to work.

Related
May 21, 2020
May 7, 2020
April 30, 2020
April 23, 2020
Trending