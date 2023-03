Mary Virginia Reaves said “a lot of prayer” helped her make it through 100 years.

Family and friends gathered at the Humboldt Senior Center on Saturday afternoon to help Reaves celebrate her 100th birthday. Her son, Philip Reaves, traveled from California for the event.

Mary Virginia was born in Florence on March 24, 1923. She grew up in Iola. She and her husband, Don, were married 58 years and adopted twins, a boy and girl. Daughter Rose Mary is deceased.