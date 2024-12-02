Harley Eugene “Gene” Reaves, age 84, passed away on Nov. 30, 2024, in Moran, Kan.
Gene was born on Feb. 9, 1940, to Edmund and OraBell (Byram) Reaves. He was one of 10 children. Gene graduated from Humboldt High School in 1958. On June 10, 1962, Gene married Sandra Layman in Humboldt.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; and siblings, Leon, Virginia, Dorothy, Edmund Jr., and Charles.
He is survived by siblings, Larry, Janet, Verna, and Joan; and children, Lutrecia (William) Nading and Tom (Missy) Reaves.
A funeral for Gene will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m., at Faith Assembly of God Church in Humboldt. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Family will greet friends at a visitation the night prior to the service from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Faith Assembly of God Church in Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Assembly of God Church and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
