 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Menu Search Log in

120-year business gets downtown storefront

Anderson Plumbing has been part of the Iola community for more than 120 years but has never really had a storefront. The business will celebrate the grand opening of its shop and store at 7 N. Jefferson on Friday.

By

News

November 16, 2022 - 1:24 PM

Anderson Plumbing celebrates the grand opening of a new storefront at 7 N. Jefferson Ave. From left, Eric Anderson, Ken Anderson and Nick Anderson. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

For as long as Anderson Plumbing has been a part of the Iola community — 120 years and counting — the company has never really had what could be considered a storefront.

That will change on Friday, when Anderson celebrates the grand opening of its shop and store at 7 N. Jefferson Ave.

Anderson will carry a wide selection of professional-grade plumbing parts in the front, and knowledgeable staffers on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to answer questions for do-it-yourselfers.

Related
April 26, 2021
April 28, 2018
April 13, 2018
December 3, 2014
Most Popular