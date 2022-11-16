120-year business gets downtown storefront

For as long as Anderson Plumbing has been a part of the Iola community — 120 years and counting — the company has never really had what could be considered a storefront.

That will change on Friday, when Anderson celebrates the grand opening of its shop and store at 7 N. Jefferson Ave.

Anderson will carry a wide selection of professional-grade plumbing parts in the front, and knowledgeable staffers on hand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to answer questions for do-it-yourselfers.