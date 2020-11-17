Menu Search Log in

13 Reasons affirms: ‘It’s OK to not be OK’

This weekend's 13 Reasons to Fly event focused on suicide prevention and psychological wellness. Different strategies can help different people.

November 17, 2020 - 9:23 AM

Participants in this year’s (virtual) 13 Reasons to Fly event discuss suicide prevention and psychological wellness.

What’s in your mental health toolkit?

With a global pandemic, economic uncertainty and political nastiness affecting us daily, we could all stand to take a look at what we could be doing to take better care of ourselves.

And feel free to try different strategies to see what works for you personally, as “we aren’t all the same person, perfectly wrapped with a perfect bow,” note staff from Southeast Kansas Mental Health.

