21 dead, 40 rescued after boat capsizes

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least 21 people died and 40 others were rescued after a Philippine passenger boat overturned on Thursday when it was lashed by strong winds in Laguna Lake southeast of Manila, police said.

Police said rescue operations were continuing, but did not immediately provide figures for the total number of people on board the MBCA Princess Aya that capsized in Rizal province.

The incident happened as the passengers onboard suddenly moved to one side of the boat in panic when it came under fierce winds shortly after departing from a wharf for a nearby island. The boat overturned only about 46 meters from the shore, near the village of Kalinawan and the town of Binangonan, the coast guard said.