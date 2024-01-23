 | Tue, Jan 23, 2024
USD 257 agrees to apply for electric bus grant

Iola's school board members still have questions about electric buses but agreed to apply for a grant that would potentially award funding for two of the buses.

January 23, 2024 - 2:34 PM

The Iola school district will enter a lottery to see if they can get two electric school buses for about half the price of one diesel bus.

Board members, though, still have questions about the buses.

The electric buses are offered through a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency as part of  the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law that allots $5 billion to help school districts replace diesel buses with cleaner versions such as electric buses. The goal is to protect children from harmful air pollution and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

