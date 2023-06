HUMBOLDT — The secret to chainsaw carving, according to Chauncey Poe of Altamont, is to remove all the wood that doesn’t belong.

“I look at a log and I can see the animal inside it,” he explained. “And I start cutting it out.”

His latest creation is a lion carved from a white oak tree. Poe recently sold the sculpture, fittingly, to Monarch Cement Co. in Humboldt.