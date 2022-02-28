Tight squeezes

Thirteen cement truck drivers descended upon Monarch Cement in Humboldt Saturday for a truck rodeo. The event gauged their skills on maneuvering the behemoth trucks through a series of obstacles, including making their way through a line of tennis balls on cups with barely 2 inches of space on either side of the tires. The drivers also were gauged on their ability to stop directly over targets, or remain between 15 and 17 feet away from a barricade, used to simulate the necessary space needed if stopping at a railroad crossing. Drivers from Monarch’s Readymix subsidiary plants across Kansas and Missouri were a part of the competition, with two drivers going on to a national competition in Aurora, Colo., in the fall.

