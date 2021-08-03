 | Tue, Aug 03, 2021
A.G to enforce strict voting law

Derek Schmidt said Monday that he could prosecute election crimes anywhere across the state, in a move that may dissuade some groups from voter registration efforts.

By

News

August 3, 2021 - 7:39 AM

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday fired a warning shot ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections by making it clear his office could prosecute voting crimes anywhere in the state.

Schmidt referenced last week’s announcement by Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez, who said she would not prosecute violations of a new voting law she views as too vague and too broad.

“Citizens throughout our state deserve assurance that state election-integrity laws will be enforced and election crimes, like all other crimes, will be prosecuted when warranted by the evidence,” Schmidt said.

