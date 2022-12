A discarded Little Golden Book helped Elle Dominquez learn to read and fostered a lifelong love of books.

She honors that experience with a collection of more than 1,000 of the books.

Moran resident Dominquez shared her story Thursday evening at Iola Public Library. A display of her vintage book and toy collection is available in the lobby, and she will read Christmas stories from Little Golden Books at the library at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16.