A reason to celebrate

Myra and Gabe Gleason don't celebrate Christmas, but Myra had fun this year decorating the Fillmore Coffeehouse & Plant Cafe for the community's benefit.

December 19, 2023 - 3:03 PM

Myra Gleason decorates the Fillmore Coffeehouse & Plant Cafe for Christmas. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Walk into Fillmore Coffeehouse & Plant Cafe, and you might feel as if you’ve stepped into a scene from a Victorian Christmas.

Pine, cedar and holly hang around windows and doors, festooned with paper ornaments and strings of wooden beads. A garland of dehydrated oranges and cinnamon sticks wraps around a Christmas tree. Stockings hang joyfully under plant displays. Festive seasonal flowers beckon from the center of tables. 

Funny thing is, owners Myra and Gabe Gleason don’t celebrate Christmas. At least, not in the traditional way.

