‘A sense of urgency’ on airport

There’s “a sense of urgency” to building up the Allen County Regional Airport.
That’s according to Jonathon Goering, Thrive Allen County economic development director, who discussed the possibility with commissioners.
He said although the county had pursued the possibility of such projects in the past, the moment to strike might be now.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives