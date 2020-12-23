Menu Search Log in

‘A sense of urgency’ on airport

Federal stimulus money could help Allen County make improvements to the airport, Thrive's economic development director says. The county should put together a master plan to take advantage of such opportunities, Jonathon Goering says.

News

December 23, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Jonathan Goering, economic development director for Thrive Allen County, discusses with commissioners possibilities for building up the airport in the coming year. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

There’s “a sense of urgency” to building up the Allen County Regional Airport.

That’s according to Jonathon Goering, Thrive Allen County economic development director, who discussed the possibility with commissioners.

He said although the county had pursued the possibility of such projects in the past, the moment to strike might be now.

