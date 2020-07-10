A tale of 2 Disneys: Florida parks open, California stays shut

Walt Disney Co. begins reopening its Florida theme parks on Saturday, ending a four-month shutdown at one of the world’s most-popular tourist attractions.

Guests will be able to ride to parks on the new Disney Skyliner — though just one family per gondola, please. At Epcot, they can check out the recently installed Remy topiary, while enjoying the International Food & Wine festival at tables socially distanced throughout the park. Masks are required, and there’s glass separating people in line at the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. If anyone has a fever over 100.4 degrees, their whole party will be turned away.

Yet across the country at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, no guests are coming through the gates. The world’s largest entertainment company has postponed the planned reopening of its two California theme parks indefinitely, citing issues with its unions and the time required to get approvals from the government.