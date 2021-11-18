A very ‘woke’ Thanksgiving

Generations of Americans grew up learning about the history of Thanksgiving through the same lens.
Pilgrims, settling in the New Land and struggling to survive, are saved from the brink of extinction, courtesy of Native Americans willing to share their bounty with their guests.
Of course, history books are a bit foggier when it comes to discussing what happened next to the Native Americans, notes Scott Cox.
(Hint: it doesn’t end well for them.)
Cox, a long-time director/actor and occasional colleague of Allen Community College drama instructor Trevor Belt, is at the helm of ACC’s latest production, “The Thanksgiving Play,” which appropriately opens tonight.
The story takes a farcical look at what we think we know — and don’t know — about the Native Americans central to the first Thanksgiving.
“Trevor and I have always liked doing theater that makes you think,” Cox said. “I’ve always been drawn to satire and dark comedy. It’s a great way to deal with tough subject matter. I really like a comedy that makes you think while you’re laughing.”
Mission accomplished.
“The Thanksgiving Play” follows the story of a drama teacher keen on directing a politically correct version of the first Thanksgiving in honor of Native American Heritage Month, for elementary schoolchildren.
Problem is, she knows nothing about Native Americans, or indigenous peoples, or Indians, or even how she should refer to them.
And pressure is building. See, the director — wonderfully played by Moran native Rachel Shaffer — is facing mounting pressure from her funders for a quality show, and a petition drive from more than a few parents who want her fired.
Aiding Shaffer is Maxwell Kays’s character Jaxton, Shaffer’s boyfriend and a part-time actor/yoga instructor.
Both brilliantly conform to what one might expect as hyper-liberal, politically correct caricatures adamant that they pay the proper homage that Native Americans deserve — but also clueless about how to do so.
So of course, they turn to somebody who they hope will guide them along the way.
Enter Lexie Vega’s Alicia, an actress they hire after mistakenly assuming she is Native American. Problem is, Alicia knows next to nothing about history — nor does she need to with her dazzling beauty (and limited intelligence).
Vega is brilliant as the alluring, but often clueless, Alicia.
Rounding out the cast is the aforementioned Belt, uproarious as Caden, an elementary school teacher desperate to make it into acting, but with no real experience on stage.
He yearns to help write the story as a ticket to the world of drama. And he wants to start at the beginning.
(The very beginning, say 4,000 years before Pilgrims ever set foot on Plymouth Rock.)
All this to write a short play.
For children.
On a subject of which they know frighteningly little.
What could possibly go right?
And therein lies the central question “The Thanksgiving Play” asks the audience. Do any of us really know the plight of the Native Americans?
IN HIS time at Allen, Belt has been unafraid of tackling tough subject matter through his past ACC productions.
“The Thanksgiving Play” is no different, Cox notes, particularly in today’s hyper-partisan political climate.
Fortunately, the play is one in which folks of all political stripes will enjoy.
Conservatives will certainly delight in watching “woke” performers tying themselves into proverbial knots through their desire to be all-inclusive, but never offensive.
Adding a healthy dose of hilarious absurdity is a series of increasingly ridiculous skits performed by an esemble of Dixie Kerschenske, Austin Michaelis, JieJie Means, Jazmin Havens, Blake Hess and Kris Baker, including butchered lyrics to “Oh, Give Me A Home” and “The 12 Days of Thanksgiving.”
(The scary part is, each interlude comes straight from actual lesson plans teachers have offered their students in elementary and high school classes in the past.)
Progressives, meanwhile, are sure to point out how cultural genocide and homogenization of Native Americans have been whitewashed through history books, leading to the dearth of knowledge about our continent’s first peoples.
“I hope everybody watches this play and that people laugh at these things,” Cox said. “Keep in mind this play was written by a Native American woman who has the most at stake with these jokes. You’re laughing at the white people trying to do the right thing. But it’s also OK to laugh at stereotypes, too.
“The play is funny from beginning to end,” Cox said. “And there are a few moments you’ll probably say, ‘Oh, heavens!’”
Cox, who describes himself as politically moderate, notes comedy has always been integral in helping folks understand history.
“Look at Mel Brooks,” he said. “He made an entire career out of laughing at Hitler.”
COX, a Missouri native, is an actor, writer, director and producer, in addition to serving as the chair of Theatre and Dance at Benedictine College.
Belt was a student of his in 2009 at the University of Central Missouri, leading to a friendship and occasional collaboration that continues still today.
“The Thanksgiving Play” runs tonight through Saturday at the ACC Theatre. The curtain rises at 7:30. Tickets sell for $7 for adults and $5 for students. Allen faculty, staff and students are free to attend.
