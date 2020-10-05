Menu Search Log in

ACC meet ends with coach’s golf cart in flames

Cross country Coach Vince DeGrado's team won their home meet, but his golf cart caught on fire and was destroyed at the end of the men's race.

By

News

October 5, 2020 - 9:38 AM

Area firefighters extinguish the flames on what’s left of a golf cart owned by Allen Community College Coach Vince DeGrado. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

With all apologies to Charles Dickens, Saturday was the best and worst of times for Vince DeGrado.

First the good.

DeGrado’s Allen Community College cross country teams both shined, with the Red Devil men placing five runners in the top 12 of the Red Devil Duals, and two of the three Allen women — local runners Rachel Bycroft and Elka Billings — both securing top-10 finishes.

