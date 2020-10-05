ACC meet ends with coach’s golf cart in flames

With all apologies to Charles Dickens, Saturday was the best and worst of times for Vince DeGrado.

First the good.

DeGrado’s Allen Community College cross country teams both shined, with the Red Devil men placing five runners in the top 12 of the Red Devil Duals, and two of the three Allen women — local runners Rachel Bycroft and Elka Billings — both securing top-10 finishes.