Red Devil runners hit rough spot

It may be the crummiest Vince DeGrado has ever felt about receiving a coaching award.
The Allen Community College cross country and track coach was tapped as the Region VI Coach of the Year at last week’s regional cross country championships.
The award came for good reason. DeGrado’s men’s team has been ranked at the top of the NJCAA Division II charts for much of the fall 2020 season.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives