Red Devil runners hit rough spot

It may be the crummiest Vince DeGrado has ever felt about receiving a coaching award. It came when the Red Devil squad finished a disappointing fourth at the Region VI meet, behind rivals Cowley, Cloud County and Hutchinson.

November 6, 2020 - 2:57 PM

The Allen Community College cross country and track coach was tapped as the Region VI Coach of the Year at last week’s regional cross country championships.

The award came for good reason. DeGrado’s men’s team has been ranked at the top of the NJCAA Division II charts for much of the fall 2020 season.

