ACC syncs with other colleges

ACC is working hard to improve online education and sync up with other state colleges on general education standards.
As an entree into these efforts, ACC vice president Jon Marshall briefed ACC trustees Tuesday evening about the differences between online learning, which the college specializes in, and correspondence education, to which it has little connection.
Marshall said the distinction is important as efforts are made to synchronize standards for online learning across in-person, online and high school course offerings.
Already a subscriber?