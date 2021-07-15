 | Thu, Jul 15, 2021
ACC syncs with other colleges

ACC is working to improve its online education system and working with other state colleges on general education standards.

By

News

July 15, 2021 - 9:33 AM

Vice president Cynthia Jacobson presents to the ACC Board of Trustees on the Kansas Promise Scholarship. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

ACC is working hard to improve online education and sync up with other state colleges on general education standards.

As an entree into these efforts, ACC vice president Jon Marshall briefed ACC trustees Tuesday evening  about the differences between online learning, which the college specializes in, and correspondence education, to which it has little connection.

Marshall said the distinction is important as efforts are made to synchronize standards for online learning across in-person, online and high school course offerings.

