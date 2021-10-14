 | Thu, Oct 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

ACC has few COVID cases, keeps masks

Allen Community College has managed to keep COVID-19 from spreading through the student body. As a result, they'll likely keep a face mask mandate in place through the rest of the semester.

By

News

October 14, 2021 - 10:14 AM

Allen Community College board members Jenny Spillman and Lonnie Larson hear a report. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen Community College has seen very few cases of COVID-19 since classes resumed in August. Because of that success, the college likely will continue to take precautions including a mask mandate through the rest of the semester.

Only one new case has been reported in the past month, Cynthia Jacobson, vice president for student affairs, told ACC board members at their meeting Tuesday evening.

Since school began, ACC has reported 16 positive cases. One of those cases was reported at the Burlingame campus; the rest were at Iola. 

Related
March 11, 2021
December 10, 2020
November 12, 2020
July 16, 2020
Most Popular