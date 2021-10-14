ACC has few COVID cases, keeps masks

Allen Community College has seen very few cases of COVID-19 since classes resumed in August. Because of that success, the college likely will continue to take precautions including a mask mandate through the rest of the semester.

Only one new case has been reported in the past month, Cynthia Jacobson, vice president for student affairs, told ACC board members at their meeting Tuesday evening.

Since school began, ACC has reported 16 positive cases. One of those cases was reported at the Burlingame campus; the rest were at Iola.