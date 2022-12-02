ACC talks strengths, challenges

There weren’t any real surprises Wednesday, but a gathering of area community members to discuss Allen Community College nevertheless stressed the importance of meeting oncoming challenges and threats.

Wednesday’s SCOTs meeting gave the public an opportunity to share their views of the college, in particular, its strengths, challenges, opportunities and threats.

And while the crowd had little difficulty in sharing their views on ACC’s strengths — affordability, diversity and the economic impact of having a college in the area — much of the morning’s two-hour brainstorming session focused on challenges and threats, and the opportunities that ACC hopes to create in the coming years.