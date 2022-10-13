ACC to raise tuition rates

A tuition increase is needed at Allen Community College, but exactly what it will look like is yet to be determined.
The board approved an increase to attend the two-year school, but debated at length over whether to increase the technology fee, particularly with so many students taking online classes.
“We don’t want to have hidden costs. We want to be very transparent,” ACC President Bruce Moses said.
“We are highly affordable. Part of this is because of students who take the opportunity to engage us online. That’s why we have students in 45 states because they shop around and they see they can take a class for $61 per credit hour. That’s not sustainable for us.”
In 2018, the college moved to a flat rate of $61 per credit hour for all students.
On Tuesday, trustees returned to a tiered rate system of $75 for in-district students, $85 for out-of-district students, $95 for out-of-state students and $105 for international students.
If ACC had increased its tuition rates two years ago, the college would have received an additional $2 million total, Roberta Nickell, chief financial officer, reported.
The new rate will start in the summer of 2023.
The college also charges $25 per credit hour for student fees, $25 per credit hour for technology fees and $15 per credit hour for book rental and material fees.
Currently, the total tuition costs and fees is $126 per credit hour. The new rate will range from $140 per credit hour for in-district students to $170 per credit hour for international students.
Whether to increase the technology fee is where the board faced a lengthy debate.
Moses suggested they move forward with the tuition rate increase for next year and continue to research and discuss whether to change the technology fee.
Keyless entry
Buildings around the campus will get a security upgrade with keyless entry for doors, as the board approved a proposal from INA Alert, a company based in Ellinwood that provides security technology for clients across the country and has installed systems for Colby Community College as well as Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The system will cost ACC about $180,000 and should be installed over the semester break in December and January.
Board members agreed the security investment was necessary.
“Safety and security of our students should be at the top of the list,” board member Lonnie Larson said.
The system uses a card to open doors, which allows it to track who is coming in and out of the building. It can work hand-in-hand with the current camera system.
Jake Strecker, INA Alert owner, delivered a presentation to the board. He said ACC buildings could be locked down in seconds with the push of a button on a cell phone, which would be vital in the event of an active shooter.
Board member Robin Schaille shared her personal experience as a former college instructor, when an active shooter on campus walked past her classroom.
“That stays with me. I encourage the college to take this seriously,” she said.
“We can’t afford to not do something for safety,” board member Vicki Curry said.
The board unanimously approved the purchase.
Roof repairs
Two ACC roofs — over the main building and the Horton Hall dormitory — received an F grade in a recent inspection.
The failing grades didn’t surprise anyone.
“It’s leaked basically since it was built,” Curry said of the roof over the main building.
The newest roof, over the Student Center built in 2019, scored an A. The theatre building, which has a metal roof, scored a B-minus. The North building, a dormitory, scored a C-minus.
Repairs could cost $1.8 million, but the roofing company that did the inspection, Coryell Commercial Roofing of Oklahoma City, Okla., could apply for insurance on ACC’s behalf.
Numerous hail strikes were identified on the roof of the main building, which could potentially be covered by insurance. Coryell is able to use previous inspections and weather records to identify specific storms that likely caused damage. Much of the hail likely hit the building on May 5, 2018, they said.
ACC Maintenance Director Ryan Sigg delivered the report from Coryell, using photos and records they provided. He pointed out several areas of hail damage, stress fractures, clogged drains, areas where water tends to pool, places where the roof had been patched and even old cables left lying on the roof. He also showed places where vents or air conditioning units were located, and the “curbing” required to connect the roof to those items. Those places are especially vulnerable to leaks.
“I’ve been on this roof, and there are a few sections where you walk on the membrane and you can hear a sound like crunching leaves,” he said.
All community colleges were required to have a roof inspection, Moses told the board. Cloud and Concordia, like ACC, have insurance claims.
“This is an area where Ryan spends the most time trying to maintain,” Moses said.
Curry criticized the flat roof as being prone to problems, and asked if there was anything the roofing company could do to rectify it.
There is, Sigg said. The roof does have small tapered areas that direct water to drains. Coryell could add styrofoam pieces under a membrane to create slightly larger tapered areas to divert water “but you can only raise it so high.”
The board agreed to move forward and ask Coryell to explore the option for insurance claims, without committing to a full roof replacement.
IN OTHER business:
• ACC hosted an Elevator Challenge on Tuesday, where students pitched business startup ideas to kickstart the Allen Entrepreneurial Challenge planned for next semester. Jenni Armstrong, an undecided freshman from Moran, won Judge’s Choice for her business, “Lieta Custom Blankets.” Bret Hawkesworht, a communications sophomore from Burlington, won Top Pitch for “Puppuccino,” a dog-themed coffee shop. Paulia Ard, a business administration freshman from Moran, won Top Idea for “Cafe Botanic,” a plant-themed coffee shop.
• Tosca Harris, Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs, submitted a list of new and revised courses, including proposals for new certificate programs in business technology and leadership, as well as a revision for the Early Childhood Education certificate.
• The college currently does not have any positive COVID-19 cases.
• Cynthia Jacobson, Vice President for Student Affairs, talked about efforts to work with high schools on educational pathways, and new options for students to securely upload documents.
• The board agreed to add an assistant technology director position.
• Moses asked the board to consider the best way to review and update policies for all departments, after realizing many are outdated and some haven’t been reviewed in decades.
