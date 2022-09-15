 | Thu, Sep 15, 2022
ACC wants to upgrade website

Allen Community College's "front door" is the website, but college officials describe it as information heavy and difficult to navigate, especially for prospective students. College trustees agreed to spend up to $50,000 for a new site.

September 15, 2022 - 2:21 PM

ACC administrators agree the current website for Allen Community College is information-heavy and difficult to navigate. Photo by SCREENSHOT

Allen Community College’s website — described as its “front door” to the online world — will soon get an upgrade.

College trustees approved a request to spend upward of $50,000 for the new site’s development, which should make it easier to navigate for prospective students or other newcomers to the college.

Nikki Peters, director of advising and enrollment, and Carla Smith, with the college’s marketing team, gave trustees an extended look Tuesday at what an improved website would allow.

