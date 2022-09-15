ACC wants to upgrade website

Allen Community College’s website — described as its “front door” to the online world — will soon get an upgrade.

College trustees approved a request to spend upward of $50,000 for the new site’s development, which should make it easier to navigate for prospective students or other newcomers to the college.

Nikki Peters, director of advising and enrollment, and Carla Smith, with the college’s marketing team, gave trustees an extended look Tuesday at what an improved website would allow.