Advocates warn of looming eviction crisis

TOPEKA — A new eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should cover most Kansas renters, but stakeholders and advocates agree it is only a temporary solution demanding further action.

The moratorium, issued Tuesday, replaces a prior federal ban on evictions that expired Saturday. The new ban will last until Oct.3 and is narrower in scope, targeting counties with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission levels.

Only 11 Kansas counties currently have low or moderate transmission levels — Decatur, Edwards, Elk, Ellsworth, Graham, Greeley, Grove, Hamilton, Osborne, Jewell and Sheridan — and would be ineligible under the new moratorium.