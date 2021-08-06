 | Fri, Aug 06, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Advocates warn of looming eviction crisis

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have issued another moratorium on evictions, but advocates say this is only a temporary solution.

By

News

August 6, 2021 - 10:14 AM

Organizers for Rent Zero Kansas gather April 1, 2021, on the south steps of the Statehouse to warn legislators of potential fallout of inadequate housing policy. Despite a new CDC eviction moratorium, advocates are still warning of ongoing evictions and a housing crisis. (NOAH TABORDA/KANSAS REFLECTOR)

TOPEKA — A new eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should cover most Kansas renters, but stakeholders and advocates agree it is only a temporary solution demanding further action.

The moratorium, issued Tuesday, replaces a prior federal ban on evictions that expired Saturday. The new ban will last until Oct.3 and is narrower in scope, targeting counties with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission levels.

Only 11 Kansas counties currently have low or moderate transmission levels — Decatur, Edwards, Elk, Ellsworth, Graham, Greeley, Grove, Hamilton, Osborne, Jewell and Sheridan — and would be ineligible under the new moratorium.

Related
June 1, 2021
May 16, 2021
September 1, 2020
June 3, 2020
Most Popular