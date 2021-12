The Altis household in the 300 block of South Taylor Street in LaHarpe, above, is among the scores of homes lavishly decorated for the holiday season. Others channeling their inner Griswold are Iolans Bonnie Steward, lower left, in the 200 block of South Kentucky Street, and Shawn and McKinley Jackson, in the 100 block of White Boulevard.

