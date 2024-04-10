 | Wed, Apr 10, 2024
Allen to invest $12 million in CTE

Allen Community College hopes to attract students with new CTE facility and shop. The investment in the CTE program will help combat declining enrollment.

April 10, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Allen Community College trustee Gena Clounch, left, and President Bruce Moses review information at Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting. Trustees agreed to spend up to $12 million to build a new Career and Technology Education facility and maintenance shop. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen Community College will spend up to $12 million to build a new Career and Technology Education (CTE) facility and maintenance shop.

The goal is to attract more students by offering in-demand career training programs. President Bruce Moses and his cadre of deans and vice presidents recommended the investment in CTE to combat declining enrollment.

The project will build a 25,000-square-foot facility with space for both manufacturing and traditional classrooms with laboratories. Part of the building could be used as a community event space.

