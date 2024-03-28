 | Thu, Mar 28, 2024
AM radio mandate sees support

Kansas lawmakers turn up volume on resolution mandating AM radios in new vehicles.

The Kansas House voted overwhelmingly for a resolution urging Congress to compel vehicle manufacturers to install AM radios in all cars and trucks — radios that would have been installed in the dash of this 1953 Studebaker Champion. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Members of the Kansas House declared in a loud, clear voice Wednesday support for a resolution calling on Congress to force federal transportation safety officials to require installation in all new motor vehicles a device capable of capturing AM broadcast stations.

The House voted 109-14 for House Concurrent Resolution 5026, which called upon the Kansas congressional delegation and leaders of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate to use their political leverage to intervene in the manufacturing of cars and trucks for the domestic market.

The nonbinding resolution emphasized the importance of AM radio and support of a congressional effort to pass a law requiring the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to issue a rule declaring AM radios standard in new vehicles.

