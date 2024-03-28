AM radio mandate sees support

TOPEKA — Members of the Kansas House declared in a loud, clear voice Wednesday support for a resolution calling on Congress to force federal transportation safety officials to require installation in all new motor vehicles a device capable of capturing AM broadcast stations.

The House voted 109-14 for House Concurrent Resolution 5026, which called upon the Kansas congressional delegation and leaders of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate to use their political leverage to intervene in the manufacturing of cars and trucks for the domestic market.

The nonbinding resolution emphasized the importance of AM radio and support of a congressional effort to pass a law requiring the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to issue a rule declaring AM radios standard in new vehicles.