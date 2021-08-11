Update: Missing girl located; is safe

Authorities reported this afternoon they have found Nina Senkbeil, a 6-year-old girl they worried was in danger.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Senkbeil was found at a residence in Fall River, not long after an Amber Alert was issued.
Chanute Police officers said Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from Santa Fe Park in Chanute at about 10:30 a.m. today. They were spotted shortly after noon in Fall River, where a witness told law enforcement that Jacob Senkbeil, the girl’s father, made comments leading them to believe the child was in imminent danger.
The suspect left the Fall River residence, but was found at a separate residence. The child was unharmed, officers said. Jacob Senkbeil was taken into custody.