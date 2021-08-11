 | Wed, Aug 11, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Update: Missing girl located; is safe

After authorities issued an Amber Alert to find a 6-year-old girl they said may be in danger, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported this afternoon Nina Senkbeil has been located, safe and sound, and her father is in custody.

News

August 11, 2021 - 4:25 PM

Authorities reported this afternoon they have found Nina Senkbeil, a 6-year-old girl they worried was in danger.

Nina Senkbeil

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Senkbeil was found at a residence in Fall River, not long after an Amber Alert was issued.

Chanute Police officers said Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from Santa Fe Park in Chanute at about 10:30 a.m. today. They were spotted shortly after noon in Fall River, where a witness told law enforcement that Jacob Senkbeil, the girl’s father, made comments leading them to believe the child was in imminent danger.

Jacob Senkbeil

The suspect left the Fall River residence, but was found at a separate residence. The child was unharmed, officers said. Jacob Senkbeil was taken into custody.

Related
March 13, 2020
March 29, 2017
February 16, 2017
August 5, 2010
Most Popular