And the band played on… and on

Iola Middle School students, from left, Amos Rutoh, Joshua Wanker and Benjamin Fager, play during a Practice-A-Thon on the Square on Saturday as a fundraiser. Students collected pledges for each hour they practiced. Donations are still accepted until Wednesday; make checks payable to Iola Middle School.

Iola High School students also had a fundraiser on Saturday with their Pay to Play, Pay to Go Away event throughout the city. Students collected donations to play on the lawn of a residence or business, until they were paid to go to another location.

Money raised will be used to send the IHS Marching Band to St. Louis for a music event, and to purchase a vibraphone for use in concert band and jazz band.