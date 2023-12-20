Architects present plans for CTE building at Allen

Architects outlined a possible design for a Career and Technical Education facility at Allen Community College.

The presentation last week gave the board of trustees a look at options for two new buildings, one for CTE classes and one for warehouse and storage space. If the board started the process in the next year, costs are estimated between $8 and $10 million. Waiting a year likely would add about $2 million to the total cost.

The board did not take any action on the presentation.