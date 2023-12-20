 | Wed, Dec 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Architects present plans for CTE building at Allen

Allen Community College trustees heard a presentation about a potential new Career and Technical Education facility.

By

News

December 20, 2023 - 3:42 PM

Scott Gales of Architect One, Inc. discusses design plans for a potential Career and Technical Education building at Allen Community College. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Architects outlined a possible design for a Career and Technical Education facility at Allen Community College.

The presentation last week gave the board of trustees a look at options for two new buildings, one for CTE classes and one for warehouse and storage space. If the board started the process in the next year, costs are estimated between $8 and $10 million. Waiting a year likely would add about $2 million to the total cost.

The board did not take any action on the presentation.

Related
March 11, 2022
February 13, 2020
February 13, 2018
January 14, 2013
Most Popular