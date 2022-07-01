 | Fri, Jul 01, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Area candidate for governor arrested again

Arlyn Briggs of Kincaid was arrested twice in the span of a week, his third arrest since June 15. He was charged with making felony threats against Anderson County law enforcement officials. Officers said he apparently disabled a tracking device and traveled to western Missouri, where he was picked up Wednesday.

By

News

July 1, 2022 - 1:28 PM

Arlyn Briggs Courtesy photo

The legal drama surrounding Kincaid farmer — and Kansas gubernatorial candidate — Arlyn Briggs took an additional series of twists and turns, with the 64-year-old back in custody.

Briggs, in fact, has been arrested twice in the span of a week, after his initial arrest June 15 for suspicion of making felony threats against Anderson County law enforcement officials.

The most recent arrest occurred after Briggs was picked up in western Missouri on Wednesday, Anderson County Sheriff Vernon Valentine told the Register.

Related
June 17, 2022
June 13, 2022
December 29, 2020
August 30, 2019
Most Popular