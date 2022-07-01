Area candidate for governor arrested again

The legal drama surrounding Kincaid farmer — and Kansas gubernatorial candidate — Arlyn Briggs took an additional series of twists and turns, with the 64-year-old back in custody.

Briggs, in fact, has been arrested twice in the span of a week, after his initial arrest June 15 for suspicion of making felony threats against Anderson County law enforcement officials.

The most recent arrest occurred after Briggs was picked up in western Missouri on Wednesday, Anderson County Sheriff Vernon Valentine told the Register.