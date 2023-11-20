 | Mon, Nov 20, 2023
Girard school district forces boy to cut hair

Officials at an elementary school forced an 8-year-old Native American boy to cut his hair in spite of objections that he grew it to connect with his cultural heritage. The ACLU sent a warning letter to the district.

November 20, 2023 - 3:32 PM

The ACLU of Kansas on Friday sent a letter to Girard school officials warning them that their sex-based hair policy is unlawful. School officials forced an 8-year-old Native American boy to cut his hair in conflict with his religious practices. Photo by (Kansas Reflector illustration)

TOPEKA — Officials at R.V. Haderlein Elementary in Girard forced an 8-year-old Native American boy to cut his hair, despite objections that he grew it out to connect with his cultural heritage.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas warned the district in a letter Friday that the school policy is both a violation of religious freedom and one that promotes “rigid gender norms.”

“The present-day harms of school policies that restrict Native American boys from wearing long hair must be understood in the historical context of multifaceted efforts to separate Native American children from their families and tribes and to deny them their rights of cultural and religious expression,” the ACLU letter reads. “Haderlein’s policy impacts Native American students disproportionately and perpetuates a legacy of cultural, psychological, and spiritual trauma and discrimination.”

