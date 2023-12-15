 | Fri, Dec 15, 2023
Girard district changes dress code policy after boy forced to cut hair

A Girard dress code policy has been rescinded after complaints about forcing an 8-year-old Native American boy to cut his hair.

By

News

December 15, 2023 - 3:59 PM

According to Girard district's dress code, boys' hair is not to touch the collar of a crew neck t-shirt, cover the eyebrows, or extend below the earlobes.

TOPEKA — A  Girard dress code policy that led to the forced cutting of an 8-year-old Native American boy’s hair has been rescinded. 

Girard School District Board of Education members voted unanimously during a Thursday night meeting to remove a district dress code policy that stipulates boys’ hair cannot “touch the collar of a crew neck t-shirt … or extend below the earlobes.” Female students weren’t subjected to the same mandate.

“Preparing our students for a fast-changing future requires occasional reflection and the ability to adapt, whether that be curriculum and technology or teaching practices and student opportunities. This month we have reviewed portions of our student dress code and made a change through a vote of the school board,” reads a statement from the district sent to families. 

