 | Thu, Mar 28, 2024
Area Easter events

Area communities plan Easter egg hunts and festivities for this weekend.

By

News

March 28, 2024 - 2:30 PM

Joyce Lee, left, and Stacey Jackman of the LaHarpe PRIDE Committee look through some of the prizes that will be given away during Saturday’s Easter hunt, set for 2 p.m. at the LaHarpe City Park. Photo by REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

Easter fun abounds this weekend with several egg hunts and festivities across the area.

Iola

The Iola Recreation Department offers an Easter Candy Hunt at Riverside Park starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The hunt is planned for those younger than 12, although families and friend groups are encouraged to hunt together with children picking up candy.

Hidden throughout the park are 24 “golden eggs.” Those who find a golden egg can return it to a Rec Department employee to collect a special prize. Each child is limited to one golden egg, with a limit of two eggs per family.

