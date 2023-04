The term “throwaway society” makes Mike McGie cringe.

The term was coined from the prevalence of inexpensive, cheaply made products, such as furniture or shoes — heck, even cars — that are designed to be used, discarded and replaced rather than repaired.

However, what’s cheaper now often turns out costing the consumer more in the long run, notes McGie, who has owned Heigele’s Repair Shop for the past 20 years.