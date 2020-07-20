Menu Search Log in

Bearing the weight of a mountain

Baker's Bluff in Woodson County was once owned by Baxter Baker, who paid $200 for it in 1877. It has since been carved with hundreds of names.

By

News

July 20, 2020 - 9:54 AM

The sandstone cliffs of Baker’s Bluff soar 50 feet overhead as one looks up from its base along the creek bed. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

The sun’s sickly pallid light was fading, receding from the forest floor as I proceeded north through the timber, following the line traced by a sandstone farm fence.

I was on the hunt for a place called Baker’s Bluff, which I knew was hidden somewhere nearby, though the armadillos and whitetails weren’t providing much direction.

One pink and banded fellow trundled along in the distance, too low to notice the wind, then scuttled away on my approach.

Related
May 26, 2020
May 11, 2020
April 20, 2020
March 9, 2020
Trending