Bearing the weight of a mountain

The sun’s sickly pallid light was fading, receding from the forest floor as I proceeded north through the timber, following the line traced by a sandstone farm fence.

I was on the hunt for a place called Baker’s Bluff, which I knew was hidden somewhere nearby, though the armadillos and whitetails weren’t providing much direction.

One pink and banded fellow trundled along in the distance, too low to notice the wind, then scuttled away on my approach.