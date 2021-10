At just 43 years old, William Galloway’s life was changed when he suffered a brain injury when he was hit by a drunk driver, a repeat offender.

On Thursday, Galloway was in Iola as part of his bicycle tour across the nation to raise awareness about brain injuries.

“I wanted better help,” Galloway said in the aftermath of his accident. “I ended up not liking the way I was treated and my life wasn’t going anywhere so I decided to find something better.”