 | Thu, Feb 22, 2024
Biden aims to cancel $1.2 billion loan debt

Biden unveils latest round of student loan cancellation to aid 153,000 borrowers.

News

February 22, 2024 - 2:08 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on canceling student debt at Culver City Julian Dixon Library on Wednesday, in Culver City, California. The Biden administration announced it will forgive $1.2 billion in student debt for more than 150,000 borrowers who are enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, repayment plan. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images/Kansas Reflector

President Joe Biden expanded his push to eliminate student loan debt Wednesday, saying during a speech the initiative is part of a campaign promise to address the “broken” system.

“While a college degree is still a ticket to a better life, that ticket is too expensive,” Biden said. “And too many Americans are still saddled with unsustainable debt in exchange for a college degree.”

Biden, who made his remarks while on a trip to California that also included fundraising for his 2024 campaign, argued that canceling student loan debt not only helps those who receive the benefit directly, but those in their communities.

