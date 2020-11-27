U.S. can’t afford to relieve student debts

Is it selfish for Americans to oppose debt forgiveness for all former and current college students in the country?

That’s the motive many on the left ascribe to opponents of proposals to cancel the $1.4 trillion in student-loan debt owed by about 44 million Americans.

President-elect Joe Biden has said he’s interested in providing debt relief to those trying to pay off college loans. But his ideas have been more modest than the proposals of more liberal Democrats, who want to see all college debt canceled. They also demand free admission to universities, colleges and vocational-technical schools.